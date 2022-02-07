Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veru were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Veru by 46.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

VERU opened at $5.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.56 million, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

