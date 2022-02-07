Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 231.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 221,200.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $100.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $142.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 2.04.

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.