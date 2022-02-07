Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.98. 8,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $112.36 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

