AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE AGCO opened at $114.51 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.