Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $69.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.06.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,963,000 after acquiring an additional 411,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 720,497 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.