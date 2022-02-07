Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $69.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.06.
Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
