Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $17.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,724. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $249.79 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.30 and a 200-day moving average of $285.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

