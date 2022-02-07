Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $312.00 at Mizuho

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $313.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.65.

NYSE:APD opened at $260.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.34. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $249.79 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

