Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $155.56 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.44. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

