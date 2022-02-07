Akash Network Price Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $194.63 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00051523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.78 or 0.07144588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00054795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,968.98 or 0.99658689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006568 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

