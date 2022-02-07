Akropolis (AKRO) Reaches Market Cap of $52.81 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $52.81 million and $3.80 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00109983 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

