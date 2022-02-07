Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Alector alerts:

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $182.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.41 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alector will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $4,679,500. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,279,000 after acquiring an additional 85,050 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Alector by 17.7% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 752,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after buying an additional 334,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,224,000 after buying an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alector by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.