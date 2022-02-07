Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $190.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

