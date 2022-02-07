Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Position Increased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.20% of Allakos worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Allakos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Allakos by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,640,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLK shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Allakos stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.69. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

