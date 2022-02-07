Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of ATI opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

