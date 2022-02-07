Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $173.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.12. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock worth $1,035,914. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 84.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the second quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 227,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

