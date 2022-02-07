Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Organogenesis worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Organogenesis by 140,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $924.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.67. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

