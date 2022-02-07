Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.55% of Old Second Bancorp worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

OSBC opened at $14.00 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $401.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

