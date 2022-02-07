Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of AZZ worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

