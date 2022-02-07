Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $1.99 Million in Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 155,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.09% of Cullman Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CULL opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cullman Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Cullman Bancorp Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.