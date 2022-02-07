Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 10,150 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Repay worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after acquiring an additional 697,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Repay stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

