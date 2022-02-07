Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APYRF. Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.06.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.