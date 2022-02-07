Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.96

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 668376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($49.43) to €41.00 ($47.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alstom from €48.00 ($55.17) to €47.00 ($54.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($67.82) to €50.00 ($57.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

