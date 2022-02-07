Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $92.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Alteryx by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AYX opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

