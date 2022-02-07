Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

KROS traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $50.02. 1,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,962. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.52. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $75.99.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $142,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,397. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

