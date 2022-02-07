Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $23.15 Million Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,579 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 2.23% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $23,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 47,075 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,342. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.