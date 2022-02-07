Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $387.02 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 143.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 2.8% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.44% of BlackRock worth $387,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $819.34. 5,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $878.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $895.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

