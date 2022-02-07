Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $4.94 Million Stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Kamada were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 24.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 66.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMDA traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.08. 32 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,367. Kamada Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $270.68 million, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

