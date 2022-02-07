Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 106 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Aravt Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,342,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,629. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.52. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.23 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

