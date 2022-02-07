Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 50,047 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,047 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $190,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.11.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $121.42. 22,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,300. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.03 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.20 and a 200-day moving average of $188.74.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

