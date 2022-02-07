Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $985,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $66.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,219.55. 50,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3,359.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

