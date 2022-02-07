American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 20,252 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

