American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,502 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 771,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 66,154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBSW opened at $15.00 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

