American Century Companies Inc. Buys 3,877 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,922 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 523,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after buying an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $18.87 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

