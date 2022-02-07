American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $47.23 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $641.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.