American Century Companies Inc. Has $707,000 Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,306,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after buying an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,415,000 after buying an additional 85,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,111,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 93,661 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.