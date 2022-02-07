American Century Companies Inc. Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP opened at $104.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $98.43 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.