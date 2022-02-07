American Century Companies Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 60.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

