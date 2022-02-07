American Century Companies Inc. Sells 3,481 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AptarGroup by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE:ATR opened at $115.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.