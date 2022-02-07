American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of American Tower worth $132,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,721. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

