Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Americold Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -293.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

