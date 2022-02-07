Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 130.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $40.49 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

