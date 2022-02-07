Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 270.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 134.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,440 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $75.71 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

