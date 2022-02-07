Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 968 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,262,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,953,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 97.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 157,027 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 245.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

FDVV stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.