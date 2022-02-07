Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 491 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 491 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.88.

PAYC stock opened at $325.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 110.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.50 and a 200-day moving average of $446.18. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.68 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

