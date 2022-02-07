Ameritas Investment Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $365.73 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.00 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.94 and a 200 day moving average of $378.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

