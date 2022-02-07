AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Down 3.9%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.75 and last traded at $99.76. Approximately 3,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 635,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,585,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

