Analysts Anticipate Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 330.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Drainage Systems.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of WMS traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.61. 8,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $93.66 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average of $119.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $2,525,403.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,431,148 shares of company stock valued at $180,272,561. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.