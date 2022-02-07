Analysts Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce $20.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.41 billion and the highest is $20.80 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $14.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $75.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.59 billion to $76.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $69.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.77 billion to $76.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

MT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

