Analysts Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.12 Million

Brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report $277.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.94 million to $281.29 million. Ferro posted sales of $259.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 478,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,880. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

