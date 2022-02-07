Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report sales of $410,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

INFI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.16 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $103.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 59,910.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

